Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.61. 3,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.