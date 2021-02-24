ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. 222,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,083. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,561,000 after purchasing an additional 680,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in ING Groep by 422,760.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,523,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after buying an additional 19,518,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

