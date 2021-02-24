(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.44 ($11.10).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

