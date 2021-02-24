Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 26.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

