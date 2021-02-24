Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ingersoll Rand traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 59254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.