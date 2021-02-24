Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 5%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 535,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 169,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

INBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

