Ink Price Down 7% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $571,196.66 and $101,653.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

