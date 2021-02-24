Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.96

Shares of Inland Homes plc (INL.L) (LON:INL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.96 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71). Inland Homes plc (INL.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 579,337 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.54 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75.

Inland Homes plc (INL.L) Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 7,796 plots in the south and south-east of England, 2,170 residential plots spread across 405 acres as well as has 892 homes under construction.

