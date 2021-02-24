Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 16,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

