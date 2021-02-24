Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $6.20. Innodata shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 224,133 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 44,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $215,592.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,931 shares of company stock worth $581,874 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innodata by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

