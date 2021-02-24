InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) to Raise $301 Million in IPO

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) expects to raise $301 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 16,700,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, InnovAge Holding Corp. generated $309.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $20.2 million. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a market cap of $2.4 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler, Capital One Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Siebert Williams Shank and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

InnovAge Holding Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the leading healthcare delivery platform by number of participants focused on providing all-inclusive, capitated care to high-cost, dual-eligible seniors – people age 55+ who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. We directly address two of the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare industry: rising costs and poor outcomes. Our patient-centered care delivery approach meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while keeping them in their homes for as long as safely possible and reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings such as hospitals and nursing homes. Our patient-centered approach is led by our interdisciplinary care teams (primary care physicians, social workers and other experts) who design, manage and coordinate each participant’s personalized care plan. We directly contract with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, and do not rely on third-party administrative organizations or health plans. We deliver our patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform, which consists of (1) our Interdisciplinary Care Teams (“IDTs”) and (2) our community-based care delivery model. Our model is designed to generate savings for federal and state governments compared to the nursing home alternative. “.

InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and has employees. The company is located at 8950 E. Lowry Boulevard Denver, CO 80230 and can be reached via phone at (844) 803-8745 or on the web at http://www.InnovAge.com/.

