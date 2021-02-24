Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.08

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.08 and last traded at $218.85, with a volume of 15171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 399,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

