Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.08

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.08 and last traded at $218.85, with a volume of 15171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.51. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.52.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.