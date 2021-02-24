Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.94. Approximately 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAPR. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

