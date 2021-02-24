Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24. 4,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $425,000.

