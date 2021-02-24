Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 2,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

