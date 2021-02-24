Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.