Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Insider Purchases 225,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) insider Richard Gibbs acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

FTC stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.21. Filtronic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41.

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

