Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Insider Purchases 225,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) insider Richard Gibbs acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
FTC stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.21. Filtronic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.90 ($0.16). The company has a market capitalization of £17.11 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41.
About Filtronic plc (FTC.L)
