Insider Buying: Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (ASX:LRK) insider Geoff Bainbridge bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$330,000.00 ($235,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.48.
About Lark Distilling
