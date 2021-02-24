Insider Selling: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) VP Sells 64,436 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 167,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,996. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airgain by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.