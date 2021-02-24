Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,256,800.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $121,246.92.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00.
Arista Networks stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.36. 528,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average of $258.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.