Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $67,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,609.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $2,256,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total value of $290,110.00.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.36. 528,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average of $258.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

