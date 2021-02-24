Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.08. 1,406,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 816.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

