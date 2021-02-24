Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.29, for a total value of $831,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $3,395,035.80.
- On Monday, January 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.08. 1,406,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 63.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 816.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
