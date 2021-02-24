Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Sells $1,249,500.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. 515,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,335. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 176,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

