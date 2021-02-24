Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO Sells 21,761 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93.

NASDAQ BANF remained flat at $$66.00 on Wednesday. 140,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,211. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

