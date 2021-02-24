Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70.
EPAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,992. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.