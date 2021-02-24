Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70.

EPAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,992. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.