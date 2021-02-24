Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 37,731 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.22. 255,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,568. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

