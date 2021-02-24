Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 37,731 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37.
Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.22. 255,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,568. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.41.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
