Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79.

EQIX traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $658.82. 871,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $714.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

