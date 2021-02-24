Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 30,757 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. 102,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

