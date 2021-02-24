Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells 14,322 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 2,323,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

