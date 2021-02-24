Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Sells 2,586 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FDP traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.