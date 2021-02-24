Insider Selling: H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Sells 11,082 Shares of Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$154,039.80.

TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.02. 864,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

