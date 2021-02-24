Insider Selling: IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Insider Sells 31,146 Shares of Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNX remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. IKONICS Co. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92.
About IKONICS
