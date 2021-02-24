Insider Selling: IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Insider Sells 31,146 Shares of Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total value of $141,038,120.34.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNX remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,190. IKONICS Co. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Get IKONICS alerts:

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.