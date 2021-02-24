Insider Selling: Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Sells 3,185 Shares of Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian S. Gillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. 2,118,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,630. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 73,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

