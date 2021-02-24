Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 1,836,766 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.
Moderna stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.79. 9,422,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.
Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
