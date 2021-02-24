Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 1,836,766 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43.

Moderna stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.79. 9,422,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.