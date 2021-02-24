Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02.

Shares of NCBS traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

