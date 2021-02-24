Insider Selling: Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells 229,127 Shares of Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $8,968,030.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 125,406 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $4,557,254.04.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,293. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.67 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

