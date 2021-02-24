Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00.

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 752,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,419. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Popular by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

