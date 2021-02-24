Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,421. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $601.13 million, a P/E ratio of -30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 98.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

