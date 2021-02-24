Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 23,744 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROKU stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.79. 3,636,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -492.61 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.38 and a 200-day moving average of $279.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

