Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO Sells 73,372 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) COO William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $2,267,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,397,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,175,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Thomas Grant III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 11,100 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $333,111.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $575,969.90.

On Tuesday, February 9th, William Thomas Grant III sold 55,340 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,496,947.00.

On Friday, February 5th, William Thomas Grant III sold 38,217 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $959,628.87.

On Monday, January 25th, William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLQT. Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

