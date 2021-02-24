Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 5,292,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,616,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

