Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 12,444 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.