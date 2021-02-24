Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) COO Sells 30,083 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXRH traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 895,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.