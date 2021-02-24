Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $318,357.78.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,597. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The RealReal by 75.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in The RealReal by 125.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of The RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.