Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 19,012 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

On Friday, January 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $23,682.49.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,090,000.00.

The RealReal stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 563,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

