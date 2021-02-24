Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $781.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.05 and a 200-day moving average of $694.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 267.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

