Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells 3,834 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

