Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells 3,834 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50.
NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Timberland Bancorp Company Profile
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.
