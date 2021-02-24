Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells 598,259 Shares of Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 598,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.16), for a total value of A$969,777.84 ($692,698.46).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 341,192 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19), for a total value of A$570,473.02 ($407,480.73).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 265,500 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21), for a total value of A$448,164.00 ($320,117.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.30.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This is a boost from WAM Research’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. WAM Research’s dividend payout ratio is -243.90%.

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

