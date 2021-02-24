Insight Protocol (INX) Price Reaches $0.0117

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $39,485.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

