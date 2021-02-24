Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Trading 4.3% Higher

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 59,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 26.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Inspira Financial Company Profile (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

