Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $250.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $239.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.